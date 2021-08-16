Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani wedding bash: Anil, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Masaba & others raise a toast

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on August 14 in the presence of their loved ones. Rhea’s parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor hosted the wedding ceremony at their home for a small group of family members. To celebrate Rhea and Karan's new journey together as a married couple, father Anil, today, hosted a mini reception party for all close friends and family at his Juhu bungalow. The Internet is brimming with stunning pictures from the wedding bash. Guests at the event included , , Anshula Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor and others. The Internet is brimming with stunning pictures of the duo from the starry event.

Friends and family raised a toast as Rhea and Karan embarked on their new journey. Lady of the evening looked breathtaking as she donned a white dress for the special event. Meanwhile, sporting yellow trousers, paired with a grey kurta and a yellow jacket, Anil Kapoor looked handsome as ever as he stepped out in style and greeted the media personnel. Rhea’s sister also aced her look for the night in a black outfit.

Take a look:

For those not aware, Karan and Rhea have been dating for the past 13 years and have often displayed love for each other on social media platforms. Even before their wedding, Karan fit right in with Rhea’s family and was frequently spotted at their get-togethers. A while ago, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani both took to their social media accounts to post the first official picture from their wedding. Indeed, both looked happy in the picture. Anil Kapoor also welcomed Karan to his family with a sweet post.