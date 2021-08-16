Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani wedding celebrations: Janhvi Kapoor brings glam to the starry night event

Anil Kapoor’s daughter and producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with Karan Boolani on August 14 in the presence of close family members at Anil Kapoor's house. Now, Rhea’s father has hosted a mini reception for close friends and family to celebrate the just-married couple’s new journey. The event has been graced by celebrities including Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor & Jahaan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra and others. and Anshula Kapoor are also present at Rhea and Karan’s special night. The Internet is brimming with stunning pictures from the post wedding bash.

Now to add on more glam to the party, Janhvi Kapoor also arrived in style. The Dhakad actress made a grand entry at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu bungalow. Janhvi wore a tube powder blue glittery top with white shimmery trousers. She added a multi layered neckpiece to complete her stunning look. Janhvi tied her hair and kept her make-up dewy for the evening. Surely, the actress raised the glam quotient at the starry night event. Cameras went clickety-clicked as soon as Janhvi arrived for the wedding celebrations. She even paused and posed for the paparazzi.



For those not aware, Karan and Rhea have been dating for the past 13 years and have often displayed love for each other on social media platforms. Even before their wedding, Karan fit right in with Rhea’s family and was frequently spotted at their get-togethers. A while ago, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani both took to their social media accounts to post the first official picture from their wedding. Indeed, both looked happy in the picture. Anil Kapoor also welcomed Karan to his family with a sweet post.

