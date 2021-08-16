Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani wedding celebrations: Shanaya Kapoor looks hot in black slit dress; See PICS

In a surprising turn of events, ’s sister Rhea Kapoor has now tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding on Saturday, August 14. It’s time for celebration for the entire Kapoor family and Anil Kapoor has now hosted an intimate dinner to mark the occasion. Many celeb and family friends have graced the occasion including Janhvi and . We have finally spotted Shanaya as she entered the location. The star-kid, who is gearing up to mark her Bollywood debut with Dharma productions, dazzled in an all-black attire. She paired a statement thigh-high slit skirt with a matching backless top. Her smoking hot look was completed with highlighted cheeks and bold lips. The youngster kept her chic look simple yet elegant with minimalistic accessories. Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor has finally given fans a glimpse of her wedding look on social media. The Veere Di Wedding fame producer looked in her breathtaking white Chanderi saree, by designer Anamika Khanna. A statement viel with heavy jewellery summed up her entire wedding look. The ace producer deflected from opting for the usual ‘big-fat Indian wedding’. It was a simple affair without Mehendi, Sangeet and other ceremonies.

Just a couple of months ago, Shanaya made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram, leaving fans rejoiced. She said, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”. The news was announced alongside a series of stunning photographs from her bikini photoshoot that left fans impressed.

ALSO READ| As Rhea Kapoor marries Karan Boolani, Anil Kapoor feels his 'magnum opus is complete'; Shares family pic