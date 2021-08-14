Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani wedding; Flower decor reaches Anil Kapoor's abode; VIDEO

Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are going to get married today. Though the family is yet to make an announcement but the preparation has started. The video of flower decoration reaching the residence has been released. To note, the wedding is an intimate affair. Only close family members and friends will be seen attending the wedding. Already actress and husband Anand Ahuja are in Mumbai. The other details of the wedding are under wrap.

The video shows a man carrying a beautiful flower decoration bouquet. It consists of exotic flowers. The video is shared by Viral Bhayani and captioned as ‘#anilkapoor and #suneetakapoor are hosting a small wedding ceremony for their daughter #rheakapoor with #karanboolani. This is not exactly the wedding season but today is a very auspicious day and till 11.03 pm the mahurat is very good for a wedding. #bigfatindianwedding.” The gifts have also started reaching the venue.

Last night, the groom-to-be was also spotted at the residence. The couple have been in a relationship for many years. Karan Boolani is a filmmaker.

Gifts have started to arrive at #AnilKapoor’s house as his daughter #RheaKapoor is all set to get married. Here are visuals from outside the house.pic.twitter.com/fEYSa05Wmh — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) August 14, 2021

On last year's Rhea’s birthday, the groom-to-be had written, “I hope that someday I can bring into your life as much happiness and joy as you have brought me. Wish you a birthday filled with laughter and love and that your next year is even better than your last. Happy Birthday.”

