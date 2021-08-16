Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani Wedding: Inside PICS of Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor is proof of ecstatic ceremony

It’s time for celebrations and joy for the Kapoor family as producer and designer Rhea Kapoor finally tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on 14th August. Rhea and Karan had been dating for over a decade before they decided to seal the deal with a court marriage and an intimate ceremony with family and closest friends. The bride looked ethereal in her gorgeous red saree, while the groom looked every bit the Indian groom in his traditional Sherwani.

Rhea’s father and one of Bollywood’s most loved actors, Anil Kapoor was ecstatic and even stepped out to distribute sweets to media persons and photographers. He looked royal in a blue kurta and dhoti look. He even wore a chain around his neck. Sister too looked regal in her She donned a powder-blue anarkali kurta featuring sheer sleeves and wore matching jewellery. Rhea’s cousins and Anshula Kapoor arrived in their traditional best. While Arjun arrived in a bright blue Kurta, Anshula donned a half-draped red saree. Sisters Janhvi and looked stunning in their golden and yellow lehengas respectively.

Rhea’s friend Karishma Karamchandani took to Instagram to share some inside photos from the wedding venue. She posted selfies with Sonam and Anshula on her Instagram stories, and look really happy. However, she did not post any photos with the newlyweds Rhea and Karan.

Have a look at Karishma’s Instagram photos:

The intimate ceremony that took place at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence had a small guest list. Rhea and Sonam’s cousins Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Mohit Marwah. Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor were present too. Apart from Karishma, close friend Masaba Gupta was also invited to the ceremony.

