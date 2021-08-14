Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani Wedding: Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor dazzle in ethnics as they arrive; PICS
It is time for celebration for Anil Kapoor and his family as Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot. Rhea, who has been dating Karan Boolani for over a decade now, will be taking the plunge tonight. And while the preparations are going in full swing, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also made their way to the Kapoor residence for the ceremony.
Interestingly, the Kapoors were seen wearing ethnic wears. Khushi Kapoor opted for a mustard coloured lehenga choli with silver embellishments which she had paired with a silver footwear, while Shanaya was a sight to behold in her orange lehenga with a matching and heaving embroidered choli. Shanaya had completed her look with an orange, brown and black shad dupatta and Punjabi jutti. On the other hand, Arjun looked dapper in his royal blue kurta which he had paired with a white pyjama. This isn’t all. Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Jahan Kapoor were also papped at the Kapoor residence for Rhea’s wedding. Maheep was wearing a white suti with golden work on it while Sanjay opted for an Indo-Western look.
Check out pics:
It is reported that Rhea and Karan’s wedding will be an intimate affair and the families have been preparing for the same for a while now. In fact, videos of flower decoration and gifts arriving at the Kapoor residence have been doing the rounds on social media since morning. The media reports also suggested that the groom had even visited Rhea at her residence just a day before her wedding.
Also Read: Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani wedding; Flower decor reaches Anil Kapoor's abode; VIDEO