Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani wedding party: Arjun looks dapper in a suit, Anshula & Masaba dress to impress

It is going to be a starry night at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu mansion as he is hosting a dinner party for his friends and close friends. His daughter Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on August 14 in an intimate affair. The party has already begun, and the guests have started pouring in. Amongst the first few people to show up at the Kapoor mansion is Rhea’s brother looking dapper in his suit. He was accompanied by his sister Anshula Kapoor and designer Masaba Gupta.

Arjun Kapoor had his swag on point as he was all smiles wearing a black suit. The actor looked handsome in this attire. It seems the theme western for the party tonight as Anshula Kapoor and Masaba Gupta, who came along with Arjun, were in western attires too. Anshula looked pretty in a floral print blue maxi dress. With a hint of subtle makeup on her face, she looked a lot like her late mother. Masaba Gupta as always stood out with her raw fashion. Sporting a crop top over ripped jeans, she was very much dressed to impressed.

The party has just begun, and the guests have just started coming in. It is going to be a long night at the Kapoor mansion filled with lots of food, fun and laughter.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani both took to their social media accounts to post the first official picture of their wedding. Indeed both looked happy in the picture. Anil Kapoor welcomed Karan to his family with a sweet post.

For those not aware, Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor have been dating for 13 years now and are very much in love. Their social media PDA has left netizens gushing over them amid the lockdown. Even Sonam and Anand love spending time with two.

