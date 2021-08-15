Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani Wedding: Sonam Kapoor's sweet hug to mother in law shows their unbreakable bond

Finally, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with close family members. And today, is on cloud nine, after all, her little sister Rhea Kapoor is all set to start a new chapter of her life. Sonam along with her husband Anand Ahuja was papped at the wedding ceremony. The actress made an ethereal appearance in traditional attire along with her love Anand. She donned a powder-blue anarkali kurta featuring sheer sleeves and wore matching jewellery.

The actress’ mother-in-law Priya Ahuja also graced the event. An adorable video featuring Sonam and Priya soon started doing the rounds on the internet. In the clip, Sonam was seen giving her mum-in-law a sweet hug as she bid her goodbye. The adorable gesture showed that their bond is truly unbreakable. To note, Sonam has been quite close to her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. Back in February, Sonam wished Priya on her birthday and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, "I am Once blessed with a wonderful mother; twice blessed with my mother-in-law. You’re selfless, patient, compassionate, loving—and so many other great things that make you so special (and make us so lucky!) We’re so grateful for you and your love – I’m the luckiest daughter-in-law in the world. Wishing the very best mother-in-law the very best birthday! Love you mom," she wrote.

Just a while ago, we spotted newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani making their way to Anil Kapoor house post the wedding ceremony. The ace producer opted for a simple wedding without Mehendi, Sangeet or any other functions.