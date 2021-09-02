Rhea Kapoor looks like a fairy princess in white ball gown as she shares PHOTOS of her happening party night

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding that took place on August 14. Even since then, celebrations don't seem to end for her. Just a few weeks after her private wedding ceremony, the Veere Di Wedding producer took to social media to give a sneak peek of another party that she recently attended. It seems that her love for bridal gowns have just increased post wedding as in her latest photo she looked nothing less than a vision in white.

In the photo shared by her, Rhea Kapoor looks ethereal in a white ball gown featuring off-shoulder balloon sleeves. Following her love for minimalism, Rhea opted for no accessories while styling her look. However, her wedding ring managed to steal the show. Sleek hair styled in a wavy-hairdo rounded off the entire look of Anil Kapoor’s daughter. While sharing the picture, Rhea articulated, “Last night with my fairy godfathers. @abujanisandeepkhosla love you both extra.”

Check out the photos here:

The wedding was kept a hush affair by the producer and only close friends and family attended the celebrations. Post marriage, surreal photos from the celebrations sent social media abuzz. While sharing one such picture, bride Rhea also described her wedding experience.

She said, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more.”

ALSO READ| Swara Bhasker parties the night away with the coolest bride Rhea Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor; INSIDE PHOTOS