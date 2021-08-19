Rhea Kapoor looks like a happy Disney princess in her reception gown; PICS inside

Rhea Kapoor recently got married to Karan Boolani on August 14. The pictures from her wedding ceremony have been floating on the internet and grabbing all the eyeballs. Rhea indeed made for a pretty bride. The newlywed bride posted her picture from the dinner party, and gosh, she looked stunning in her reception gown.

We all saw a glimpse of her gown from the dinner party in the videos and pictures that have been doing the rounds on the internet. But today, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of the gorgeous gown. The diva looked nothing less than a Disney princess in that attire. The off-white gown had a thin strap, and it was flowy from the wait. The gown was simple yet stunning and made her look like a gorgeous bride. Sharing the pictures, Rhea wrote, “Dinner ready for martini’s and haleem and hugs in @abujanisandeepkhosla couture. Thank you for this beautiful dress @abujani1 @sandeepkhosla I was a happy bride. Beaut by @namratasoni”.

Take a look:

On August 16, Anil Kapoor had hosted a dinner party for all his close friends and family. His Juhu mansion was filled with lovely faces from the industry. From Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor to Farah Khan, many names were a part of this celebration.

In fact, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani made their wedding official on social media right before this function and ever since, gorgeous pictures of the two have been doing the rounds. We are sure that fans cannot take their eyes off the gorgeous couple.

Did this reception gown of Rhea Kapoor take your breath away? How many hearts for the newlyweds? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

