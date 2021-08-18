Rhea Kapoor is lovestruck by husband Karan Boolani’s handsome look as a groom; PICS inside

It was only a few days ago that Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her beau of 12 years, Karan Boolani. Ever since the couple has made it official on Instagram, pictures from their wedding ceremony have flooded on the internet. But today, Rhea made a husband appreciation post, and we cannot get enough of it.

Taking to her Instagram handle. She posted a couple of pictures of Karan Boolani posing like a handsome groom. Karan looked dapper in his mixed-thread embroidered linen bandhgala that he paired with a classic beige kurta and ivory breech pants. Karan was seated on a sofa as he posed for the camera in the first two pictures. The third picture was a candid shot taken in between the wedding ceremony was going on. Sharing these pictures, Rhea wrote, “Life partner energy.”

Take a look:

The moment Rhea Kapoor posted these pictures, fans showered a lot of love on it. Mom Sunita Kapoor, too, took to the comments section to post several heart emojis. Karan Boolani, too posted heart emojis in the comments section.

On August 16, Anil Kapoor had hosted a dinner party for all his close friends and family. His Juhu mansion was filled with lovely faces from the industry. From , Janhvi Kapoor to Farah Khan, many names were a part of this celebration.

In fact, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani made their wedding official on social media right before this function and ever since, gorgeous pictures of the two have been doing the rounds. We are sure that fans cannot take their eyes off the gorgeous couple.

How many hearts for the newlyweds? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

