Rhea Kapoor is making memories in her new home with hubby Karan as she celebrates Dussehra; WATCH

Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her new home as she celebrates Dusshera with her husband Karan Boolani. Rhea and Karan got married earlier this year at Anil Kapoor’s bungalow. The couple had earlier taken to Instagram and shared pictures from their honeymoons. Recently Rhea took to the Instagram story and shared small snippets of celebrating Dusshera with Karan at her new residence.Rhea shared a video in which Karan is seen performing puja. “New home. New memories. Happy Dussehra (sic),” she captioned her video.

Rhea’s wedding dress designer Anamika Khanna previously spoke to TOI about the choice of Rhea’s dress. She said, “While we were discussing how she (Rhea) would like to dress up for her wedding some 5 to 6 years ago, Rhea was very much clear in her head that she won’t be that conventionally overdressed bride. And going by the current pandemic situation where her wedding was going to be a low-key affair and rather an intimate one we decided to stick to a beautiful chanderi sari.”

Sharing the wedding picture on Instagram, Rhea had written, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life.”

