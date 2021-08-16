As Rhea Kapoor marries Karan Boolani, Anil Kapoor feels his 'magnum opus is complete'; Shares family pic

It has been an exciting time for Anil Kapoor as his daughter Rhea Kapoor finally got married to the love of her life, Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. Now, as Karan and Rhea shared photos on social media, Anil Kapoor has showered love on them. The AK Vs AK actor has claimed that his family is complete in his filmy way in a heartwarming note as he shared Rhea and Karan's photo as well a complete family picture with , Anand Ahuja, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil wrote, "And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever!Our hearts are full and our family is blessed." After Karan and Rhea got married at Anil and Sunita Kapoor's Juhu house, the actor came out and distributed sweets to the entire media station. Not just this, he thanked everyone for coming. The intimate ceremony was held with only family members amid the COVID restrictions.

Take a look:

Earlier, Rhea and Karan had penned lovely notes summing up their 12 year relationship with each other. Not just this, they even thanked their family members for being there for them. As soon as Rhea and Karan shared their first photo from the ceremony, it took over the internet. Rhea's bridal look mesmerised fans and Karan managed to complement his ladylove. Wishes also poured in from Bollywood for the newlyweds. The wedding was attended by , Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay, Maheep and Jahaan Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, Kunal Rawal and Mohit Marwah.

Now, another small gathering is being hosted by Anil Kapoor on Monday night at his house for Rhea and Karan. The get together is for family and friends who could not attend the wedding due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

