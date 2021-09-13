Rhea Kapoor is mentally still on honeymoon as she drops a photo dump from exotic Maldives vacay

Newly wed Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani took off to the tropical island nation of Maldives for their honeymoon almost more than a week ago. The couple seem to have returned to home turf but the stylist is mentally still in the Maldives. On Monday, Rhea shared a honeymoon photo dump that featured serene sunsets, great food and chill vibes.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a series of photos and a video that included glimpses of the picturesque property where they were staying at. The first photo included never-ending views of the ocean from their beach facing villa. The pool, white sandy beaches and a stunning sunset were encapsulated in the image.

The second photo was of a Mexican fare that Rhea and Karan indulged in which included tacos and nachos complete with dips like salsa and guacamole. Rhea also shared a video of herself soaking in the warm sun while sailing on a boat with the love of her life.

Sharing the photos and video, Rhea captioned it, "Mentally I’m here," and we can totally relate to these vacation withdrawals. Check out Rhea Kapoor's post below:

Just a few days ago, Karan had shared a series of photos with Rhea and the lovebirds looked completely smitten by each other. Check it out:

Rhea and Karan got married in a quiet and intimate ceremony at home in August. The wedding was also under wraps and Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed just a day prior that they were tying the knot. and husband Anand Ahuja also flew down from London for the same.

