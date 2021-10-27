Rhea Kapoor misses honeymoon days as she shares unseen pics from the Maldives: 'Honeymoon hype is real'

Rhea Kapoor has been the new bride in the industry. The ace filmmaker had tied the knot with long time beau Karan Boolani in a low key wedding in August. While her social media has been abuzz with mushy posts ever since then, Rhea also treated her fans with beautiful pics from her honeymoon to the tropical paradise of Maldives. And while it’s been over a month since she returned to the bay, looks like Rhea is still not over the honeymoon bliss and her recent Instagram post is proof of it.

The Veer Di Wedding producer shared stunning pics from her Maldives vacation wherein she enjoyed the natural beauty of the tropical paradise which included the clear blue sky, palm trees and rainbows. Rhea also shared a pic of herself dressed in a black bikini and chilling in the beach. Speaking about the honeymoon hyper, Rhea wrote, “The honeymoon hype is real folks. I was prepared to say it's overhyped like ‘perfect’ NYE nights or boys with fancy cars but we got there and the sky was perfect and just to say stop being so cynical, there was a rainbow. Miss it.”

Take a look at Rhea Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, the netizens are still in awe of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding pics which are a dreamy affair. The wedding took place at Anil Kapoor’s residence and Rhea wore an Anamika Khanna outfit for her D-Day. Talking about Rhea’s bridal dress, Anamika had told TOI, “While we were discussing how she (Rhea) would like to dress up for her wedding some 5 to 6 years ago, Rhea was very much clear in her head that she won’t be that conventionally overdressed bride. And going by the current pandemic situation where her wedding was going to be a low-key affair and rather an intimate one we decided to stick to a beautiful chanderi sari”.