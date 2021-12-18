Rhea Kapoor organises December party, says ‘we were all tested’ after Karan Johar dinner bash fiasco

On Saturday, Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor organised an intimate dinner bash for her close friends and family. The star-kid took to social media to give fans a quick sneak peek of the elegant dining table from her December party. While sharing the picture Kapoor also informed her fans that everyone present at her gathering have taken all the necessary measures regarding the COVID-19 protocols.

She stated that everyone in attendance at the party, were all tested negative for the contagious COVID-19 virus. Going by the photo, it seems that Rhea’s Christmas celebration has already begun in full swing. Houses decorated in the hues of festive colours, the dining table was illuminated with the lights of two candles placed on either side. While sharing the picture, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Happy December. We were all tested.”

Take a look at her Instagram story below:

This comes just days after the entire Karan Johar dinner gathering fiasco. As per media reports, the BMC performed a contact tracing on all those who were present at Karan Johar’s dinner gathering. It reportedly said that about 8 people attended the intimate dinner and post which a few members tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Rao, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Shanaya Kapoor took to social media to confirm that they tested positive for the contagious virus.

This comes at the time when India has witnessed several additions of the Omicron variant cases in the country. Although the number is under control, the Government is already taking keen measures to curb the suspected outbreak of the Omicron variant.

ALSO READ| COVID-19 positive Kareena Kapoor Khan receives THIS treat from cheer squad Rhea Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor