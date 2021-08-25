Rhea Kapoor pours love on her BFFs as she shares lovely PICS from after party; Calls it best 'reception' ever

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani recently tied the knot on August 14, and ever since, all eyes are on this newlywed couple. Almost every day, we have a new picture from either of their ceremonies floating on the internet. Today, Rhea took to her Instagram handle to post a couple of pictures from her after-party organized by her friends, as she called it the best reception ever.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea Kapoor shared some magical pictures from her reception party. In the first picture, we can see a cute Rhea sitting on the couch wearing a white netted quirky skirt with many things written on it with red. She paired it up with a red full sleeves crop top. There was a balloon decoration right beside the couch, and that looked lovely. The next picture is a close-up of her feet that are still red from all the ‘Aalta’ (an adornment used to paint hands and feet of the bride) that must have been applied during the wedding ceremonies. Then comes a picture of the amazing decoration that will surely take your breath away. The balloons looked great, and there were two balloons with Mr and Mrs written on it. The next picture had yummy clicks of food. Then there was a close-up of Rhea’s quirky skirt. And the last picture had the lovely newlywed couple cutting the cake.

Sharing these pictures, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “The after party thrown by the best friends in the world because they can’t help themselves is my love language. Best ‘reception’ ever.”

Take a look:

The moment Rhea Kapoor posted these pictures, fans showered her comments section with love. The pictures are proof that Rhea indeed was a happy bride.

