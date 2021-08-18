Rhea Kapoor REVEALS the real source of her ‘food loving genes’; Can you guess?

Newlywed Rhea Kapoor is an absolute food lover and her recent Instagram post is a testimony to it. It so happened that aunt Maheep Kapoor on Wednesday shared a photo dump of the Veere Di Wedding producer's marraige ceremony along with the pictures of a baby shower event that the family recently attended together. The photo dump included a picture of Sanjay Kapoor hogging a delicious meal that consisted of mouth-watering marinated chicken pieces. In the photo, Sanjay is all set to devour the food kept in front of him.

When this photo caught the attention of newlywed Rhea Kapoor, she couldn’t help herself from appreciating her aunt’s post. However, Rhea opted for a quirky way to reshare the picture on her Instagram profile. While doing so, she disclosed the main source of her food-loving nature. It seems that the genes have been passed on to the Kapoor family from their ancestors, one generation after another. Take a look at the proof of it below:

Speaking of the newly wedded bride, Rhea Kapoor, she recently received a warm welcome into the Boolani family by her sister-in-law Karishma Boolani. While sharing a candid picture from the wedding, Karishma articulated, ““It is said that love is meant to be a blessing on the world, because it is a context in which two people might become more than what they would have been alone. They become more, not just for each other, but for those around them too. The right kind of love between two people has the power to make the whole world a better place and that's what @karanboolani and @rheakapoor have always been about. They are my heroes, my numero-unos, my greatest of all blessings.”

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, August 14. The wedding was kept a hush affair by the producer and only close friends and family attended the wedding celebrations.

