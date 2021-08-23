Rhea Kapoor to Salman Khan; 5 celebrities whose PHOTOS went viral on social media

There’s hardly a boring day in the big Bollywood world. Every day, there’s some breaking news, or a fun photo, or video from B-Town that keep fans excited and engaged. The last few days were no different. From Rhea Kapoor’s intimate wedding with longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani, and ’s return to the sets of Super Dancer 4, to being spotted at the airport before he left for the shoot of his upcoming film, ‘Tiger 3’, a lot traversed in the last few days. Let us look at five such celebrity photos that went viral on social media recently.

Producer and designer Rhea Kapoor recently tied the knot with her boyfriend of over 12 years, Karan Boolani, in an intimate ceremony, on August 14th. Rhea took to Instagram to share a stunning picture featuring herself and Karan as husband and wife. She even wrote a heartfelt caption sharing her feelings. The picture soon went viral on social media.

Ever since husband and businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest in the adult film racket case, Shilpa Shetty has remained in the limelight. While a lot has been said about Shilpa herself, the actress had taken a break from Super Dancer 4 too – the dance reality show where she features as a judge. Shilpa recently made the headlines with her return to the shoot of the show. The actress was seen walking out of her vanity van in a beautiful red and blue printed saree.

Seems like Salman Khan and have begun shooting for their upcoming film, ‘Tiger 3’. Earlier this week, both the actors were spotted at the airport by the paparazzi. There were reports that the stars would jet off to Russia to commence their international shooting schedule. Salman was sporting a black tee, denims, and a pair of red sneakers. Katrina, on the other hand paired a black funky zipper with a matching body-hugging trouser and boots as she arrived at the airport. The upcoming movie is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

On ’s 51st birthday this year, he, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their two kids, Taimur and Jeh jetted off to the Maldives for a short vacation. Kareena posted some stunning pictures from their holiday in the islands, on her Instagram account. The photos featured her, Saif, Taimur, and Jeh, enjoying their time by the beach. Kareena even wrote a sweet caption wishing Saif on his birthday. It read, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want.” Soon, these photos went viral on the internet.

On Sunday, August 22nd, power couple and got clicked by the members of the paparazzi as they stepped out for Ranveer’s mom’s birthday. Deepika’s parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone also joined them. The actress was seen wearing a red top and black leather pants. Ranveer wore a denim shirt along with black jeans.

