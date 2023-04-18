Rhea Kapoor shares a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon from the sets of The Crew; See Pic

Ever since Rhea Kapoor announced her upcoming film The Crew fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the stellar ensemble cast on the silver screen. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. It would be a joyous ride for the fans to watch them together sharing the screen space. Recently on Sunita Kapoor’s birthday, Rhea shared the update that they have started filming and today she shared a glimpse from the sets which we bet will get you excited for the project.

Rhea Kapoor shares glimpse from the sets of The Crew

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rhea Kapoor shared a picture that will surely get the excitement levels of all the fans a notch higher. The picture seems to have been clicked from a monitor on the sets of the film. The picture has been clicked in such a way that only the lower halves of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are visible. Sharing this picture, the director wrote ‘My Crew’ with three stars.

About The Crew

Kareena told Variety, “‘The Crew’ is the film that is going to be gloss and glamour. And it’s a comedy chick flick heist film. That will be the Hindi masala commercial film as compared to ‘Devotion’ and Hansal’s film.” The Crew will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Ekta Kapoor shared, “'The Crew' will explore the hilarious trysts of three working women in the airline industry with some unexpected circumstances, and how they overcome this with their zest for life.”

