Rhea Kapoor shares first glimpse of Sonam Kapoor’s baby; Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor and others shower love

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are the newest parents in town. These two had taken all their fans by a pleasant surprise after they announced the news of their pregnancy. Well, August 20 turned out to be a phenomenal day for the Kapoor’s as the Delhi 6 actress gave birth to a baby boy. Everyone from Bollywood took to their Instagram handles to congratulate the newest parents in town. Today Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the first glimpse of the baby and we bet fans are gushing over it. Many Bollywood celebrities like Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others took to the comments section and poured love.

Bollywood celebrities showered love on the first glimpse of Sonam Kapoor’s baby

Rhea Kapoor shared the first glimpse of Sonam Kapoor’s baby today from the hospital. Taking to the comments section Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor posted heart emoji’s. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, ‘toooo cute’ with a red heart emoji. Malaika Arora wrote, ‘awwww masi tears of joy’. Mira Rajput wrote, ‘Adorable’ with a red heart emoji. Patralekhaa too posted a red heart emoji.

Check out Rhea Kapoor’s post and the reactions:

Sonam Kapoor on her child’s schooling

Talking to Vogue about the schooling of her baby boy, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she hasn’t decided whether she is going to school with her child in India or in London but she definitely knows that she feels more at home in India. Sonam also quipped that she is a proper Bombay girl.

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She was previously seen in The Zoya Factor and is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will arrive on OTT.

