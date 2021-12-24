Rhea Kapoor shares priceless pic of teary-eyed Anil Kapoor at her wedding on his birthday; Says 'I love you'

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today. He has turned a year older and wishes have been coming in from all corners. Well, age is just a number of the actor as he is just looking fittest actors of his time. Today, his family also wished him special wishes but his daughter Rhea Kapoor took all limelight. She made this day more special as she dropped an unseen picture from her wedding day. Just like any other father, Anil Kapoor was also teary-eyed at his daughter’s bidaai (a ceremony when a girl leaves her parents’ house after a wedding).

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rhea writes, “Happy birthday to my Soul Twin. @anilskapoor I love you more than I can ever tell you. Best friends forever.” In the picture, the designer, who is wearing an off-white colour bridal attire with a pearl veil, is seen hugging her father Anil and he is in all tears. It looks like it is her bidaai time. It is a very emotional moment for any father when their daughters are leaving them to start a new life with their husband.

As soon as she shared the picture, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Hrithik Roshan also wished the actor and wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter!”

Take a look at the post here:

To note, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot this year. The wedding took place at Anil Kapoor’s residence and Rhea wore an Anamika Khanna outfit for her D-Day. Talking about Rhea’s bridal dress, Anamika had told TOI, “Rhea was very much clear in her head that she won’t be that conventionally overdressed bride. And going by the current pandemic situation where her wedding was going to be a low-key affair and rather an intimate one we decided to stick to a beautiful chanderi sari”.

Also Read: Rhea Kapoor misses honeymoon days as she shares unseen pics from the Maldives: 'Honeymoon hype is real'