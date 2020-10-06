  1. Home
Rhea Kapoor showers birthday love on boyfriend Karan Boolani: 13 years of you is not even close to enough

Calling Karan Boolani her 'growing up partner', Rhea Kapoor wrote an adorable birthday message for her boyfriend and shared super cute photos. Check it out below.
Rhea Kapoor and boyfriend Karan Boolani photo. Rhea Kapoor showers birthday love on boyfriend Karan Boolani: 13 years of you is not even close to enough.
Rhea Kapoor is in love and it's a well-documented fact on Instagram. The stylist and film producer who has been dating boyfriend and filmmaker Karan Boolani since over a decade now took to the gram on Tuesday to shower some birthday love. Rhea shared a series of heartwarming and adorable photos as she penned a super sweet note for him. 

In the photos, Rhea and Karan can be seen posing for the camera, goofing around and planting a kiss on Karan's cheeks. One of the photos also shows Karan and Rhea's father and actor Anil Kapoor setting his tie straight. 

Rhea wrote, "Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman." There were scores of reactions from their friends who flooded the comments section with wishes for Karan. 

Check out Rhea Kapoor's birthday post for boyfriend Karan Boolani:

Even though there has been no official news of Rhea and Karan tying the knot, Rhea's family definitely approves of Karan as he is often seen hanging out with the Kapoor Khaandaan in Mumbai or on family trips. Aren't they quite a cute couple? We reckon. 

