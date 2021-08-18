Rhea Kapoor is sister in law Karishma Boolani’s ‘numero uno’ person, receives hearty welcome in family; SEE

In a surprising turn of events, Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor has tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony that took place on Saturday, August 14. Now, on Tuesday, August 17, the newlywed bride received a warm welcome in the Boolani family by her sister-in-law Karishma. Taking to her Instagram profile, Karan’s sister shared a stunning picture from the wedding ceremony while articulating the unique kind of love that Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani share with each other.

In the candid picture shared by her, the newlyweds can be seated in the wedding mandap as they complete the holy wedding rituals. While sharing the post, sister-in-law Karishma said, “It is said that love is meant to be a blessing on the world, because it is a context in which two people might become more than what they would have been alone. They become more, not just for each other, but for those around them too. The right kind of love between two people has the power to make the whole world a better place and that's what @karanboolani and @rheakapoor have always been about. They are my heroes, my numero-unos, my greatest of all blessings.”

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the post caught the attention of Rhea Kapoor, she couldn’t resist herself from appreciating the sweet gesture of her sister-in-law. Rhea immediately resorted to the comment section showering love on her as she said, “Love you cooks.” Meanwhile, even Karan Boolani was seen flooding the comment section with multiple red heart emoticons.

Speaking of the wedding, it was an intimate affair that included only close friends and family. Meanwhile, a reception event was also hosted by father Anil Kapoor at his Juhu residence. While articulating her feeling about getting married, Rhea Kapoor stated on Instagram, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more.”

