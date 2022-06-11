Rhea Kapoor spends quality time with sister Sonam Kapoor in London; Latter says ‘Don’t ever leave’

The Kapoor sisters Sonam and Rhea are extremely close-knit. Both the ladies are pretty active on social media and are often seen treating their fans and followers on social media to glimpses of their lives: personal and professional. Be it their gorgeous photoshoots or their candid and heartwarming clicks with family and friends, fans always flood their posts with reactions and keep coming back for more. Rhea is currently in London, where Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja are based after their marriage in 2018. A few hours back, she took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of photos and videos showcasing her time there along with her pregnant sister.

In the photos shared by Rhea, one could see her having a gala of a time with her loved ones. From pampering herself with some skin care to gorging delicious and exotic meals, to going sightseeing, Rhea shared it all. In one of the photos, Sonam could be seen making a wish on a cupcake. For the unversed, the Delhi-6 actress recently celebrated her birthday on the 9th of June. The to-be-mommy looked pretty as she donned a white dress on her special day. Earlier, Rhea had also shared a video from Sonam’s birthday on her Instagram stories featuring the actress, Anand, and others. Sharing these photos, Rhea captioned the post, “London so far…”.

In no time, Sonam commented on Rhea’s post and wrote, “Don’t ever leave (red heart emoji)”. Anand also left a few emojis in the comment section.

Take a look:

In March this year, Sonam and Anand announced that they are all set to welcome their first child this fall season. Soon, Rhea shared a beautiful picture of the soon-to-be parents who were sharing a love-filled moment. In the pic, Sonam and Anand were sharing a hearty laugh as they were holding the actress’ baby bump. Sharing her happiness about becoming an aunt soon in the caption, Rhea wrote, “That’s Rhea Masi to you #everydayphenomenal Love you @sonamkapoor @anandahuja”. Besides, Rhea also shared a beautiful pic of Sonam resting her head in Anand’s lap as she was holding her baby bump while lying on the couch with an angel baby emoticon.

