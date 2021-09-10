Rhea Kapoor stuns in red swimwear with 'goofy' Karan Boolani as they enjoy their Maldivian Honeymoon; PICS

Rhea Kapoor and hubby Karan Boolani are having a great time in the Maldives where they jetted off recently for their Honeymoon. Ever since the diva dropped her first picture chilling in the pool like a boss, fans were eagerly waiting for her to post more pics. Well, Rhea has taken to her Instagram stories to post a couple of pictures of her and with her hubby. We bet these pictures will give you major travel and couple goals.

Taking to her Instagram stories Rhea Kapoor posted a boomerang in the first story. She can be seen wearing red swimwear and has paired it with a black netted shrug. She looked classy in black sunglasses and minimalistic jewellery. The picturesque background is unmissable. In the next story, we can see Rhea taking a selfie video that features hubby Karan too. In this video, we can see Karan seems to be in a goofy mood as Rhea zooms in to his face and then they both burst into laughter. The third story has them sitting in an open car. Rhea looks stunning in an all-black attire whereas Karan seems to be in a lazy mood as she rests his face on his wifey’s shoulder.

Take a look:

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding that took place on August 14. Ever since then, celebrations don't seem to end for her. Just a few weeks after her private wedding ceremony, the Veere Di Wedding producer took to social media to give a sneak peek of another party that she recently attended. It seems that her love for bridal gowns have just increased post-wedding as in her latest photo she looked nothing less than a vision in white.

Well, we are sure that fans are waiting for more lovely pictures of the newlywed couple from their Maldivian honeymoon.

