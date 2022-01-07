Rhea Kapoor taking care of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s night cravings will make you wish for a BFF like her

Night cravings are something that we all go through and it is a feeling that most of us cannot control. We are sure that most of you must have had a night craving but not everyone has a friend like Rhea Kapoor in their lives. Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to share the screenshot of her WhatsApp chats with Rhea and after you read it we bet you would crave all the sweet delicacies mentioned in their chats and a best friend like Rhea.

In the picture that Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, we can see her chatting with Rhea Kapoor. In the chat, Rhea wrote, “Should I send you hot chocolate, Whipped cream.” Kareena replied, “No no I don’t like” with laughing emoji. Then Rhea asked, “Hot fudge sauce and vanilla ice cream.” Bebo to this replied, “Ya that’s the best”. In the end, Rhea wrote, “Ok will send biscuits and hot fudge, order vanilla ice cream.” Sharing this chat, the actress wrote, “I love these conversations.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena has been spending time with family over the past few days. Over New Year's eve, Kareena and Saif turned hosts for a family dinner with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Kunal Kapoor and Shaira Kapoor. The photos from the family dinner took over the internet and fans loved every bit of it. Not just this, recently, Kareena got together with sister Karisma Kapoor and their fun food shenanigans went viral on social media.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Baisakhi 2022.

