Rhea Kapoor wishes her ‘partner in everything’ Karan Boolani on his birthday with a loving note; SEE PICS

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her long-time beau Karan Boolani this year in August. The couple’s marriage was an intimate affair as only family members and friends were invited. Today, Karan is celebrating his birthday and wishes are pouring in. But his wife Rhea has a special wish for him. She has shared their pictures from the celebration. Earlier, his sister-in-law also penned a heartfelt note for him on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Rhea wrote, “Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There’s no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much.” The couple headed to Rajasthan to celebrate his birthday. In the pictures, Karan is seen wearing simple casual attire, while Rhea is seen wearing a yellow outfit. Rhea also gave a glimpse of the decoration at the resort.

Even Sonam Kapoor shared several unseen photos from their family album to wish Karan a happy birthday. Before his wedding, Karan was often spotted with the Kapoors on several occasions.

Take a look at the post here: