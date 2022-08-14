Rhea Kapoor wishes Karan Boolani on 1st wedding anniversary; Shares unseen PICS from engagement night

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The duo got married on August 14 last year, at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai's Juhu and their wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. While it was an intimate ceremony, the Kapoors and the couple took the internet by storm with the pictures from the wedding. Rhea and Karan first met each other on Sonam Kapoor's film Aisha’s set and they dated for 13 years before taking the plunge.

A few hours back, Rhea took to her Instagram handle to wish her husband Karan on their first wedding anniversary. The producer treated her fans with unseen pictures from their engagement night and wrote: "Happy first anniversary to my husband. Our only pictures from the night we got engaged perfectly represent our relationship. Just you, me and literally whatever situation we find ourselves in. It’s all I need. I love you forever more. 13 New Years eves down, 113 more to go."

Check out Rhea Kapoor's anniversary wish for Karan Boolani:

