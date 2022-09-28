Rhea Kapoor’s video shows Kapoor clan struggling to take fam-jam pic; Shanaya Kapoor calls it ‘Chaos’

Anil Kapoor’s mother Nirmal Kapoor celebrated her 88th birthday on Tuesday, and the entire Kapoor clan came together to celebrate her special day. While Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Anand Ahuja couldn’t be there, the rest of the Kapoor family including Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, and others got together to celebrate Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday. A grand fam-jam picture featuring the Kapoor family went absolutely viral on social media. Now, Rhea Kapoor has shared a video, showing what went on behind-the-scenes to capture the perfect family picture.

The video shared by Rhea Kapoor shows some of the members asking people to gather around for a family picture. However, some were busy chit-chatting, while others clicked pictures of the cake. It was extremely chaotic to get so many people together for a group picture, and sharing the BTS video, Rhea wrote that it was next to impossible to have the family pose together. “For being in front of the camera so much it’s impossible to get this family to take a picture properly. Happy 88 dadi! @nirmalkapoorbombay missing @sonamkapoor @arjunkapoor @anandahuja @janhvikapoor,” she wrote.