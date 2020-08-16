Richa Chadda and beau Ali Fazal to support Mayank Gandhi's short film on farmer's distress
The real-life lovers joined hands to support social activist Mayank Gandhi's short film.
"I am happy to present this short informative video because it is so promising. It is about how one man who decided to prove that even a single person can make a huge difference, make money and save the environment. It could help tide over this economy and better the environment," Richa said.
Ali added: "The movement aims to address some major problems of farmers like rural distress, poverty, suicides, and deprivation. Their prototype work in drought-hit and suicide-prone regions of Marathwada in Maharashtra, started in 2016, has been impressive."
