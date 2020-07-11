Richa Chaddha schools troll who questioned her for staying silent about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Richa Chaddha took to Instagram to school a troll who asked the actress for being silent about Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; Here’s what she said

(Trigger Warning)

We all know that Richa Chaddha is quite active on social media and while all her fans always leave comments praising the actress, today, a user questioned Richa for staying quiet about the demise of late actor Sushant Singh Raiput. It all started when a user left a comment on Richa’s photo that read, “Why are u people so silent about seeking justice for Sushant? Had u all kept so silent if it had occurred with u?.” Soon after, Richa Chaddha replied telling the person to “f**k off please.”

Richa wrote, “exactly how are we ‘keeping quiet’? How dare you suggest that ? You know that the police is investigating the matter and everyone is cooperating by providing statements and clues. Trolls like you ignore the role of mental health in this scenario, going after his real friends, harassing them...for what? And you call yourself a doctor ? What if someone kills themselves because of trolls like you ? Should you be booked for abetment to suicide? F**k off please for insinuating that anyone at all is keeping quiet. You’re a disgrace to his memory.”

For all those who don’t know, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34 and reportedly, the Kedarnarh actor was suffering from depression. Post his demise, Richa mourned the death of the actor as she shared a picture with him, and alongside the photo, Richa wrote, “Whatever caused you this unendurable pain, am sorry. Please respect the privacy of the grieving family, don’t share pictures... have empathy.”

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

