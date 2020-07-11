  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Richa Chaddha schools troll who questioned her for staying silent about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Richa Chaddha took to Instagram to school a troll who asked the actress for being silent about Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; Here’s what she said
5213 reads Mumbai Updated: July 11, 2020 06:09 pm
Richa Chaddha schools troll who questioned her for staying silent about Sushant Singh Rajput's demiseRicha Chaddha schools troll who questioned her for staying silent about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

(Trigger Warning)

We all know that Richa Chaddha is quite active on social media and while all her fans always leave comments praising the actress, today, a user questioned Richa for staying quiet about the demise of late actor Sushant Singh Raiput. It all started when a user left a comment on Richa’s photo that read, “Why are u people so silent about seeking justice for Sushant? Had u all kept so silent if it had occurred with u?.” Soon after, Richa Chaddha replied telling the person to “f**k off please.”

Richa wrote, “exactly how are we ‘keeping quiet’? How dare you suggest that ? You know that the police is investigating the matter and everyone is cooperating by providing statements and clues. Trolls like you ignore the role of mental health in this scenario, going after his real friends, harassing them...for what? And you call yourself a doctor ? What if someone kills themselves because of trolls like you ? Should you be booked for abetment to suicide? F**k off please for insinuating that anyone at all is keeping quiet. You’re a disgrace to his memory.”

For all those who don’t know, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34 and reportedly, the Kedarnarh actor was suffering from depression. Post his demise, Richa mourned the death of the actor as she shared a picture with him, and alongside the photo, Richa wrote, “Whatever caused you this unendurable pain, am sorry. Please respect the privacy of the grieving family, don’t share pictures... have empathy.”

Check out Richa Chaddha's reply here:

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Richa!!!

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Pagal aur mental aurat h ye ise ali faizal se hi fursat mil jaaye tab kisi aur ka dukh mnayegi mental kahi ki

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

She's useless

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement