Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: 5 Couples who looked regal on their wedding day

Bollywood weddings often set the tone for the shaadi season with new brides and grooms wanting a wedding just like their favourite stars. While there may have been a time when celebrities went all out with their flashy and grand wedding celebrations, there were a few couples, who chose to keep things classy, chic and sophisticated. From star couples like Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, here is a list of celebs who won fans over with their regal wedding outfits that looked straight out of a dreamy fairytale:

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had to postpone their wedding celebrations due to the pandemic earlier, but their latest pictures from the festivities prove that the wait was worth it. The duo looks dreamy and elegant in their ethnic outfits. Ali sported a gold and beige sherwani featuring mirror detailing while Richa twinned with him. She wore a matching sharara set with traditional jewellery. Their outfits are designed by ace fashion designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Richa shared the pictures with the fans and wrote, "I got you. #RiAli" In no time, the couple was showered with love and blessings from their fans and friends from the industry. Soon after the pictures were shared online, Ali and Richa's spokesperson in a statement revealed that the couple has been legally married for 2.5 years. They had a registrar wedding earlier. The couple is currently celebrating their union with friends and family and is all set to host a grand reception in Mumbai on October 4.



Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood's IT couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fluttered everyone's heart with their wedding pictures. They opted for minimalistic celebrations as they got married at Ranbir's Bandra house (in the balcony). Alia ditched the usual red and opted for a white and gold embroidered saree. She rounded off her wedding look with heavy jewellery and her million-dollar smile. On the other hand, Ranbir matched his outfit with his ladylove as he wore a sherwani and headgear. The couple later hosted an intimate party for close friends and family at home.



Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stormed the internet with their wedding pictures from Italy. They had kept their relationship a secret and left everyone surprised when they made it Instagram official. Anushka, too, ditched the red outfit and opted for shades of pastel. Her floral lehenga featuring embellishments stole everyone's heart. She made for a gorgeous bride. Virat, on the other hand, wore a white embroidered sherwani.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021. After continuously denying their relationship, the couple chose to go for an intimate destination wedding celebration. They jetted off to Sawai Madhopur with their close friends and family members. Katrina looked magical in a red Sabyasachi lehenga. She went all out with her look. From donning the lehenga to kaleeras and traditional jewellery, Katrina's look served major wedding inspo. Vicky looked royal as he sported a printed sherwani and a massive pearl neckpiece.