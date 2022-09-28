Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal are all smiles as they leave for their pre-wedding festivities; PICS

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are indeed in a happy space these days as the couple is finally just a few days away from getting hitched. After dating for a long time, Richa and Ali are all set to tie the knot. Pinkvilla earlier reported, their pre-wedding festivities will commence from September 30 in Delhi, and continue for three days, after which the actor duo will move to Mumbai for the remaining festivities. Today, the bride and groom-to-be were papped at the Mumbai airport as they were leaving for their wedding.

In the pictures, we can see Richa Chadha looking lovely in yellow traditional attire. She left her hair open and wore black coloured sunglasses. Richa carried a red coloured tote bag and completed her attire with a colourful jooti. Ali Fazal on the other hand sported a casual look. He wore a white tee that he paired with cream-coloured pants, blue coat, a red cap and sunglasses. Both of them posed for the paparazzi and were all smiles.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception

The duo will throw a wedding reception at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, which is a contemporary furniture store inside a 176-year-old mill and now also an event space. The space has hosted a variety of weddings, parties, fashion shows, festivals, etc. And now Richa and Ali’s wedding planners have taken on the mantle to turn this beautifully kitschy choice of space of theirs into a fun wedding party venue. The space is expected to be turned into a pretty lavish experiential space as per the couple's briefs with decor to have elements expected to be suited to their off-screen personality.

Guest list

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding guest list has also been revealed, and among those invited to the Mumbai reception are Ali Fazal’s co-actors from Hollywood- Gerard Butler and Dame Judi Dench. Ali has also invited important production people from Hollywood.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding celebrations are all set to start within days from now in Delhi and will finally conclude on 4th October in Mumbai.

