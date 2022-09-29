Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal CONFIRM their wedding in a quirky way: 'Two years ago we formalised our union...'

It's official! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have finally confirmed their wedding today. The lovebirds are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Currently, they are all over the headlines as the duo is finally tying the knot this year. On Wednesday, Richa and Ali were spotted at Mumbai airport while heading to Delhi to kick start their wedding festivities. Pinkvilla earlier reported that their pre-wedding festivities will commence on September 30 in Delhi and continue for three days.

Now, Richa and Ali shared a voice note on their Instagram handle confirming their upcoming nuptials. They can be heard saying, "Two years ago, we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after another. Now as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and grateful for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you." They simply added the hashtag #RiAli to their post.