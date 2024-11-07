Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal FINALLY reveal the name of their newborn daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 16, 2024. Two days later, on July 20, 2024, the couple shared a joint statement with their fans on social media. Richa announced her pregnancy in February, and now, in a recent interview with Vogue India, the couple proudly revealed the name of their newborn daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

In the same conversation with Vogue, Ali Fazal shared that having a baby has filled a void he didn’t even realize existed, and he finds it amazing.

He admitted that it has become difficult to balance work now, as he experiences anxiety whenever he leaves home, wanting to be with his baby and Richa all the time.

Richa Chadha explained that she deliberately avoided reading too much about parenting to prevent feeling overwhelmed by information, believing that it could interfere with her natural instincts.

The Fukey actress mentioned that while working on instinct involves some trial and error, it eventually leads to figuring things out.

She noted that the nurses taught her the basics, but the natural instinct to care for her baby, Zuni, came naturally. Richa emphasized that she trusts nature’s intelligence and prefers not to interfere, observing what works best for both herself and Zuni, and so far, it has been successful.

For those unaware, Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey. Richa and Ali got married in 2020 through the Special Marriage Act and later celebrated their union in 2022.

On the work front, Richa was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar, portraying the character of Lajjo. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

Ali, who was last seen in Mirzapur 3, has an exciting slate of upcoming projects. One of them is the period fantasy thriller Rakht Brahmand, in which he stars alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Raj & DK and helmed by Rahi Anil Barve, known for Tumbbad, the film promises to be a thrilling ride.

Additionally, Ali will appear in Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others.

