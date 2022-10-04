Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal have been ‘legally married for 2.5 years’, reveals their spokesperson

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal kickstarted their wedding celebrations on September 30 in Delhi. Pictures from their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony have been going absolutely viral on Instagram. A few days ago, in a joint statement, Richa and Ali revealed that they formalised their union two years ago, and then had to hit pause on the wedding celebrations owing to the pandemic. Now, their spokesperson has clarified that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years, and that they are currently celebrating their union with friends and family.

The statement issued by Richa and Ali’s spokesperson read, “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event with a reception tonight in Mumbai.”

The statement further mentioned that Ali and Richa wanted to celebrate their union in both Punjabi and Lucknowi culture, and that the details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage.

Richa Chadha- Ali Fazal’s announcement on social media

On September 29th, both Ali and Richa took to their social media to share a voice note. “Two years ago, we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after another. Now as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and grateful for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you,” they said.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pictures from wedding festivities

Recently, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared pictures from their Lucknow celebration, and the two looked nothing less than royalty. “Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho,” Wrote Ali, while sharing the pictures.

