Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to host grand wedding reception in a South Mumbai hotel? Here’s what we know

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are undeniably one of the most loved couples of Bollywood, and fans have been eagerly waiting for any updates about their wedding. Initially, the two were set to get married in April 2020, however, their wedding got postponed owing to COVID-19 restrictions. Now, after much delays, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are finally getting married at the end of September, and we’ve got some details about this highly-anticipated wedding of the year!

Last month, Richa Chadha confirmed that she and Ali will get married this year. While they are excited to get married, they are worried about COVID-19 and want to be responsible. Besides, she also mentioned that the duo were busy with commitments of shoots of projects they have been tied to. Now, a source close to the couple has informed that their wedding date is drawing closer, and that they are all set to tie to knot at the end of this month with celebrations spread over 5 days.

The wedding festivities will include the wedding ceremony, two grand receptions, sangeet, and mehndi, and will be attended by close friends and family members. While the wedding ceremony will be held in Delhi, the couple will host a cocktail and reception in a South Mumbai hotel. The celebrations will commence end of September, and will conclude in the first week of October.

Earlier, in an interview with Mashable India, Richa Chadha had said, “Whenever we think of getting married, a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad".

On the work front, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will next be seen together in Fukrey 3.

