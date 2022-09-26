Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal invite his Hollywood co-stars Gerard Butler and Judi Dench for their wedding

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot soon, and their fans have been eagerly waiting for the latest updates about their wedding. Their wedding got delayed by almost 2.5 years owing to the pandemic, however, the couple is finally getting married, and will soon jet off to Delhi to begin their celebrations. Pinkvilla earlier reported that the pre-wedding festivities will begin at the Delhi Gymkhana on September 30, and continue for three days, after which the actor duo will move to Mumbai for the remaining festivities.

Now, days ahead of their wedding, the guest list has been revealed. Buzz is, that amongst those invited to the Mumbai reception are Ali Fazal's co-actors and friends from Hollywood. Ali's co-actor from Victoria and Abdul legendary Dame Judi Dench has been invited, and so has Gerard Butler, who Ali co-stars with in his upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar. Amongst others, Ali has also invited important production people from Hollywood. The cast of the spy thriller series Tehran are on the guest list too.