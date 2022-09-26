Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal invite his Hollywood co-stars Gerard Butler and Judi Dench for their wedding
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will soon jet off to Delhi to begin their wedding celebrations, and the guest list has now been revealed.
Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot soon, and their fans have been eagerly waiting for the latest updates about their wedding. Their wedding got delayed by almost 2.5 years owing to the pandemic, however, the couple is finally getting married, and will soon jet off to Delhi to begin their celebrations. Pinkvilla earlier reported that the pre-wedding festivities will begin at the Delhi Gymkhana on September 30, and continue for three days, after which the actor duo will move to Mumbai for the remaining festivities.
Now, days ahead of their wedding, the guest list has been revealed. Buzz is, that amongst those invited to the Mumbai reception are Ali Fazal's co-actors and friends from Hollywood. Ali's co-actor from Victoria and Abdul legendary Dame Judi Dench has been invited, and so has Gerard Butler, who Ali co-stars with in his upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar. Amongst others, Ali has also invited important production people from Hollywood. The cast of the spy thriller series Tehran are on the guest list too.
The wedding celebrations are expected to start within days from now in Delhi and will finally conclude on 4th October in Mumbai. A few days ago, it was reported that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to skip the ‘no-phone policy’ at their wedding. While no restriction has been imposed, the couple has however requested guests to leave their phones behind and enjoy the wedding to the fullest.
A source informed, “Their invite stated that ‘Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time.’ While they have made this request, the actors also strongly feel that people can be at more ease when they don’t have restrictions on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time.”
