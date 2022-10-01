Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal pre-wedding: Couple exudes royal elegance in PICS from cocktail party in Delhi

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities kick-started yesterday, and the couple has been sharing the most gorgeous pictures on Instagram. Richa and Ali’s pre-wedding celebrations began in Delhi, and they will finally tie the knot on October 4 in Mumbai. Just yesterday, the couple posted mesmerizing pictures from their sangeet ceremony, and they looked absolutely gorgeous. After the sangeet and mehendi ceremony, the couple hosted their cocktail and reception in Delhi last night. Richa and Ali have now shared pictures from their cocktail party, and they look nothing less than royalty in the latest pictures.

Richa Chadha looked every bit like an elegant bride in her custom-made Kresha Bajaj saree. The drape had a special meaning to the couple as Kresha and her team custom embroidered their love story onto it. Ali Fazal complemented his bride with a regal sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The couple hosted family and friends from across Delhi with about 300 guests in attendance. Richa donned jewellery that was custom-made for her by an ancestral Bikaneri jeweller family.