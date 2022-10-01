Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal pre-wedding: Couple exudes royal elegance in PICS from cocktail party in Delhi
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have shared pictures from their cocktail party in Delhi.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities kick-started yesterday, and the couple has been sharing the most gorgeous pictures on Instagram. Richa and Ali’s pre-wedding celebrations began in Delhi, and they will finally tie the knot on October 4 in Mumbai. Just yesterday, the couple posted mesmerizing pictures from their sangeet ceremony, and they looked absolutely gorgeous. After the sangeet and mehendi ceremony, the couple hosted their cocktail and reception in Delhi last night. Richa and Ali have now shared pictures from their cocktail party, and they look nothing less than royalty in the latest pictures.
Richa Chadha looked every bit like an elegant bride in her custom-made Kresha Bajaj saree. The drape had a special meaning to the couple as Kresha and her team custom embroidered their love story onto it. Ali Fazal complemented his bride with a regal sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The couple hosted family and friends from across Delhi with about 300 guests in attendance. Richa donned jewellery that was custom-made for her by an ancestral Bikaneri jeweller family.
“I hide YOU in my eyes “~ Rumi #RiAli blessed,” wrote Richa Chadha while sharing the gorgeous pictures. Ali Fazal also shared the pictures on his Instagram. Sonakshi Sinha congratulated the couple, and wrote, “Congratulations you two,” while Tisca Chopra, Esha Gupta and others showered their love by dropping heart emojis. Check out the pictures below.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had initially planned to get married in 2020, however, they had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few days ago, they confirmed their wedding in a joint statement on Instagram. “Two years ago we formalized our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way,” they said.
ALSO READ: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Love Story: First meeting to the proposal, here's their relationship timeline