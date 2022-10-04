Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Reception: From Vicky Kaushal to Hrithik Roshan, stars grace the event in style

And the celebrations begin! With several Bollywood and high-profile celebrities in attendance, we are here to give you a glimpse of the star-studded reception ceremony of actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. From holding a big fat wedding in Delhi to holding a top-notch reception ceremony in Mumbai, the couple surely exudes major relationship goals. Both Richa and Ali dated each other for several years before stepping and starting a new chapter in their lives.

Richa and Ali Fazal are holding the reception at a private hotel in Mumbai. We find their outfits perfect for the occasion. They both are wearing Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for this special day.