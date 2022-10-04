Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Reception: From Vicky Kaushal to Hrithik Roshan, stars grace the event in style
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal just got married and we can’t keep calm! And now, the adorable couple is holding a reception ceremony with several Bollywood actors in attendance. Pictures inside.
And the celebrations begin! With several Bollywood and high-profile celebrities in attendance, we are here to give you a glimpse of the star-studded reception ceremony of actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. From holding a big fat wedding in Delhi to holding a top-notch reception ceremony in Mumbai, the couple surely exudes major relationship goals. Both Richa and Ali dated each other for several years before stepping and starting a new chapter in their lives.
Richa and Ali Fazal are holding the reception at a private hotel in Mumbai. We find their outfits perfect for the occasion. They both are wearing Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for this special day.
Today, several stars were seen in attendance at the reception ceremony. Vicky Kaushal posed with the newlyweds. Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad arrived in style as well. Saba Azad looked dapper in her shiny green outfit. Check it out.
We wish the couple a happy and cheerful life ahead!