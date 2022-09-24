Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to skip ‘no-phone policy’ at their wedding; Want their guests to be at ease

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are only days away from getting married. Their pre-wedding festivities will commence on September 30, and the couple is expected to tie the knot in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony on October 6. Their wedding has been the talk of the town, and fans have been eagerly waiting for any kind of update. Now, as per the latest updates, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to skip the ‘no-phone policy’. A lot of celebrity weddings have strict phone restrictions wherein guests aren’t allowed to use their phones in order to maintain confidentiality. However, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have decided to ditch the no-phone policy, as they want their guests to be at ease and just have fun.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha decided that the guests should have their phones on them at their wedding as they want the mood of the functions to be fun. While no restriction has been imposed on phones, the couple has requested the guests to ditch their phones to have a great time at the wedding. A source informed, “Their invite stated that ‘Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time.’ While they have made this request, the actors also strongly feel that people can be at more ease when they don’t have restrictions on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time.”