Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to wrap up Heeramandi and Mirzapur 3 by Sept 24 to focus on wedding preps; Report
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to tie the knot on October 6, 2022.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Currently, they are all over the headlines as the duo is finally tying the knot this year. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the two will be getting married on October 6 in Mumbai. The lovebirds were to marry in 2020 but the pandemic played spoilsport. The pre-wedding festivities will begin at the Delhi Gymkhana on September 30 and continue for three days. Mehendi and Sangeet will take place on October 1.
Now, according to a report by India Today, the couple will be completing the shooting of their current commitments ahead of their wedding celebrations. "Richa and Ali will be wrapping up their work commitments [films and brand shoots] by September 24. Richa was earlier supposed to wrap up her work by September 15, but Heeramandi's song shoot will finish off on September 23. On the other hand, Ali will be in Lucknow till 22nd for Mirzapur 3's shoot," the source added.
Meanwhile, Ali and Richa will also have a wedding party for their extended family and friends on October 2. After three days of celebrations in Delhi, the actor duo will move to Mumbai for the remaining festivities. The couple will tie the knot in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony on October 6 at a rented bungalow, followed by a grand reception on October 7 at the South Mumbai hotel for their Bollywood friends.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first connected while filming for their film, Fukrey in 2013. They are said to have been dating since 2015 and then, in December 2019, while on holiday in the Maldives, Fazal proposed to Chadha on her birthday. They have often given relationship goals with their pictures on their official social media handles and making public appearances together.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to finally tie the knot on October 6 in Mumbai