Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to wrap up Heeramandi and Mirzapur 3 by Sept 24 to focus on wedding preps; Report

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Currently, they are all over the headlines as the duo is finally tying the knot this year. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the two will be getting married on October 6 in Mumbai. The lovebirds were to marry in 2020 but the pandemic played spoilsport. The pre-wedding festivities will begin at the Delhi Gymkhana on September 30 and continue for three days. Mehendi and Sangeet will take place on October 1.

Now, according to a report by India Today, the couple will be completing the shooting of their current commitments ahead of their wedding celebrations. "Richa and Ali will be wrapping up their work commitments [films and brand shoots] by September 24. Richa was earlier supposed to wrap up her work by September 15, but Heeramandi's song shoot will finish off on September 23. On the other hand, Ali will be in Lucknow till 22nd for Mirzapur 3's shoot," the source added.