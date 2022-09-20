Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Actress’ bridal jewellery to be made by 175-year-old Bikaner family

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals. Be it at events or on social media, these two actors often express their love for each other. After dating for a long time, Alia and Richa have finally decided to tie the knot and the wedding prep is currently in full swing. While the celebrations are expected to start end of next week, the actor's teams are currently in prep mode to ensure the actress looks her regal best for her ceremonies and celebrations.

For the Delhi functions, the actress’ jewellery is being custom made by a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner who are custom making bridal jewellery. The Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers known for their statement heirloom pieces and will be designing signature pieces for Richa. The Khajanchi family are descendants of Moti Chand Khajanchi, one of the earliest art collectors in Rajasthan and the patrons of their jewellery includes the royal family of Bikaner.