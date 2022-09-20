Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Actress’ bridal jewellery to be made by 175-year-old Bikaner family
Richa Chadha is gearing up for her D-day with Ali Fazal and reports about her jewellery are out.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals. Be it at events or on social media, these two actors often express their love for each other. After dating for a long time, Alia and Richa have finally decided to tie the knot and the wedding prep is currently in full swing. While the celebrations are expected to start end of next week, the actor's teams are currently in prep mode to ensure the actress looks her regal best for her ceremonies and celebrations.
For the Delhi functions, the actress’ jewellery is being custom made by a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner who are custom making bridal jewellery. The Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers known for their statement heirloom pieces and will be designing signature pieces for Richa. The Khajanchi family are descendants of Moti Chand Khajanchi, one of the earliest art collectors in Rajasthan and the patrons of their jewellery includes the royal family of Bikaner.
Meanwhile, it is also reported that the bride-to-be Richa Chadha will be wearing five different designers for her wedding celebrations with Ali Fazal including an international label. Meanwhile, the couple will be completing the shooting of their current projects by September 24 to focus on their wedding, reported India Today.
Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. The lovebirds are also set to reunite onscreen for the third installment of the franchise - Fukrey 3 co-starring featuring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh. It will be directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment are backing the new film. After dating each other for seven long years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019. The duo was to tie the knot in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic played spoilsport.
ALSO READ: Richa Chadha says 'can't wait for October' amid wedding reports with Ali Fazal