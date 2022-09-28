Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Food menu, décor, wedding trousseau and other details here

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, whose wedding got delayed for over 2 years owing to the pandemic, are all set to finally tie the knot. The duo is leaving no stone unturned to turn this landmark moment into something extremely memorable. Richa and Ali were recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport as they jetted off to Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities. The celebrations are set to take place starting tomorrow and Friday in two different venues across Delhi.

Richa, who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi, has a special connection with the capital city having grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food and nature-inspired decor elements amongst other things. The pre-wedding functions will have Richa adorn outfits custom made by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra and Ali will be seen in elegant outfits by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil. As for food, the food has been curated in a fun iconic way as an homage to Richa’s favourite dishes from across Delhi including Rajouri Garden Ke Choley Bhature to Natraj Ki Chaat. Such intricate details have been kept in mind while curating unique food experiences.