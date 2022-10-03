Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Soon-to-be-married couple dance on Ambarsariya at their sangeet

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot soon in Mumbai in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple who are in Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities has been keeping their fans updated by sharing dreamy pictures from their ceremonies. Pinkvilla earlier had exclusively reported that the couple's pre-wedding festivities will commence on September 30 in Delhi and continue for three days. On Sunday, Richa and Ali shared new photos from their Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies, and we can't take our eyes off them.

Now, ahead of Richa and Ali's upcoming nuptials, a new video of the couple's sangeet ceremony is doing rounds on social media. In the video, the soon-to-be-married couple is seen grooving to their 2013 film Fukrey's hit song Ambarsariya and Ranjha Ranjha from Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Raavan. For the ceremony, the Inside Edge actress wore a three-piece custom-made lehenga set by designer Rahul Mishra while her husband-to-be looked dapper in an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.