Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's Girls Will Be Girls only Indian feature selected at Sundance Film Festival 2024

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are two of the most interesting actors in Bollywood. The couple has now turned into producers with their production venture Girls Will Be Girls ready for screening. Recently, it has been reported that the film has been selected to premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Let's find out the details about this.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's film to head for Sundance Film Festival

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's maiden production venture Girls Will Be Girls will be heading for the prestigious Sundance Film Festival 2024. The film has been selected at the World Dramatic Feature category for the fest and it is also the only Indian feature to be selected for this fest next year.

It is directed by Shuchi Talati and is set at a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in north India. The story follows a 16-year-old girl named Mira. Richa and Ali have backed the film under their banner called Pushing Buttons Studios which was launched by them in March 2021. Girls Will Be Girls also stars Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on Girls Will Be Girls

In a statement, Richa shared her excitement about the film. She said, "Ali and I embarked on this production with a vision to tell unique stories. 'Girls Will Be Girls' making it to Sundance validates our commitment to compelling storytelling. We couldn't be more thrilled. This journey has been about pushing boundaries and redefining narratives, and we are hopeful audiences worldwide will relate with the film.I am also elated the world will see Shuchi's fresh voice and cinematic persepective and some excellent performances from our debutant actors"

Advertisement

Ali called the film's Sundance selection a "dream realized." He then called the film a "celebration of storytelling". Girls Will Be Girls has been jointly produced by Richa-Ali's production venture, Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films and Dolce Vita Films.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha wishes to work in THIS movie with Ali Fazal, reveals film she wants to do with Kareena Kapoor