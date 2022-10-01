Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Love Story: First meeting to the proposal, here's their relationship timeline

Richa Chadha took to Instagram yesterday and posted a couple of love-filled photos with to-be-husband Ali Fazal, as she treated her followers to a glimpse of their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi. In the caption, she very aptly wrote, ‘Mohabbat Mubarak’. Ali responded with the caption on his post, ‘Tumhe bhi’. While this makes for a cute caption, it also makes one ponder over the fact that their union is truly a celebration of love. Well, more on this towards the end of the article. For now, ahead of their wedding, let’s take a quick look at to-be-dulha-and-dulhan Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s relationship timeline over the years.

First meeting Richa and Ali met a decade back, on the sets of their film Fukrey. Ali, who played Zafar Bhai, and Chadha, who played Bholi Punjaban, had quite the opposite personalities on the silver screen. However, in real life, they bonded over similarities and were friends for a long time.

First impressions In an interview with Femina, the lovebirds opened up on their first impressions of each other. Richa shared that out of all her co-stars in the movie, she felt closest to him in terms of her mind. "I had a preconceived notion about him when I met him on the sets of Fukrey. I had always known him to be decent and respectful, but kinda naughty and also kinda nutty. I could relate to his nutty side and I could also relate to the naughty side. Among the other boys in the group, I felt closest to him in terms of my mind, and I think that was the seed of it all." For Ali, it was her range and compassion as an actor that swooned him over. “I had never seen that kind of range in a person and I was floored. As an actor, the kind of compassion one needs to have to be able to deliver such a performance with such nuances… that attracted me, and I thought it would be fun to see someone like that or know or meet her and pick her brain,” he said.

Pyaar ka Izhaar They reportedly started dating in 2015. Richa was the first one to confess her love to Ali. In an interview with Brides Today, the actress spilled the beans on how she did it. Richa shared that they were watching a film called Chaplin starring Robert Downey Jr. She was glad to have found someone with similar tastes as Ali enjoyed the movie. And that’s when she said the ‘three magical words’ to him. On the other hand, Ali took 3 months to say it back.

Making it official The couple kept their relationship under the wraps for a few years as they did not want their personal lives to become headlines. They finally made their relationship official at the Venice International Film Festival in 2017, when they arrived for the premiere of Fazal’s film Victoria and Abdul. Soon, Ali also made their relationship Insta-official too, when he posted his favourite picture with his ladylove and captioned it, "One of my favourite pictures. Hai toh hai (It is what its is)." There has been no looking back since then.

Popping the big question In an interview with Pinkvilla, Richa revealed that Ali proposed to her in the Maldives in 2019, when they went on a vacation to celebrate the former’s birthday. "He had planned a dinner on a small, secluded island at the Maldives. I thought it was for my birthday — I didn't suspect a thing. We had finished eating and were sipping on champagne while Ali, being his spontaneous self, asked me to marry him. He didn't go down on his knee nor did he have a ring, but that's all right. After that, he took a ten-minute nap on the sand — I think it was because he may have been stressed about the proposal,” Richa said.

The D-Day Ali and Richa had initially planned to tie the knot in 2020, but their plans got delayed due to the pandemic. The couple also went through personal loss during this difficult time as Ali lost his mother and his grandfather during the Covid-19 waves. After much delay, in September 2022, the couple finally announced their wedding plans. After a few days of intense fun with their families, Richa and Ali are all set to become man and wife on October 4th. Speaking about the celebration with Femina, Richa shared, "I think you’ll witness celebrations that resonate with our personalities, where we respect our cultures, music, art and things that make us who we are as Indians. And, being artistes, it’s lovely to have the love and support of other artistes as well. You’ll see I can’t say too much."