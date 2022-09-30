Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s wedding logo REVEALED; It’s minimal, elegant and chic; PIC

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot in a few days, and their pre-wedding festivities have already begun. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Delhi two days ago for their wedding festivities. Now, the first pictures from their pre-wedding function have surfaced on social media, and they are absolutely dream-like. Meanwhile, we also came across the beautiful wedding logo, designed for #RiAli wedding. Chances are, that you’ve already seen their wedding logo if you paid close attention to Richa Chadha’s mehendi design.



Designer Puneet Gupta revealed Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding logo on his Instagram, and shared the concept behind the logo, and the invitation. The logo is a minimal yet chic combination of the couple’s initials ‘A’ and ‘R’ written in golden font. If you went through Richa Chadha’s Instagram story yesterday, you may have seen the actress flaunting her mehendi design ahead of the pre-wedding festivities. This logo was right at the center of her mehendi design, and was surrounded by lotus motifs.