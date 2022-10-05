Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s wedding reception witnesses ‘Fukrey reunion’; SEE PICS

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s marriage was no less than a big fat Punjabi wedding. One of the most awaited weddings of the year--took place in a grandeur manner in the national capital. After concluding the wedding function in Delhi, the lovebirds headed to Mumbai to hold a star-studded wedding reception. From Vicky Kaushal to Hrithik Roshan, several stars graced the event in style. Pinkvilla also clicked some celebrities arriving at the venue.

At the function, we spotted the lead actors of one of the most popular Bollywood films ‘Fukrey’. Though we could not spot actor Varun Sharma, we did snap actor Pulkit Samrat with his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, and actor Manjot Singh. For the unversed, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh were the lead actors in the film Fukrey which was a hit at the box office in the year 2013.