Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s wedding reception witnesses ‘Fukrey reunion’; SEE PICS
The lead actors of one of most popular Bollywood films ‘Fukrey’ were spotted at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception and fans can’t keep calm! Check out the latest picture here.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s marriage was no less than a big fat Punjabi wedding. One of the most awaited weddings of the year--took place in a grandeur manner in the national capital. After concluding the wedding function in Delhi, the lovebirds headed to Mumbai to hold a star-studded wedding reception. From Vicky Kaushal to Hrithik Roshan, several stars graced the event in style. Pinkvilla also clicked some celebrities arriving at the venue.
At the function, we spotted the lead actors of one of the most popular Bollywood films ‘Fukrey’. Though we could not spot actor Varun Sharma, we did snap actor Pulkit Samrat with his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, and actor Manjot Singh. For the unversed, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh were the lead actors in the film Fukrey which was a hit at the box office in the year 2013.
Check out the pictures here.
It is believed that the love between Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal sparked while working on the sets of Fukrey. Though reports suggest that the couple had legally married about 2.5 years ago, the latest pictures suggest that the adorable couple’s wedding was no less than a fairytale. We wish the couple a happy married life ahead!
